Cyclist caught pedalling along motorway by police

A cyclist is in trouble with the law after being found by police riding along a motorway.

The rider, who has not been identified, was reported to police shortly before 5.30am on Friday pedalling along the hard shoulder of the M60, the orbital motorway around Manchester.

A cyclist has been reported for riding on the hard shoulder of the M60 #PolTwt — North West Motorway Police (@NWmwaypolice) April 27, 2018

Officers were dispatched in a vehicle and quickly caught up with the rider, who was cycling on the motorway near the Trafford Centre shopping complex, as cars and lorries sped past.

Police discovered the rider was on a Mobike, one of the 1,000 silver and orange bicycles used by Manchester’s bike-share scheme, which are unlockable with a smartphone and available to rent for 50p for half an hour and left anywhere once your journey is done.

Manchester free bikes not for use on the motorway #PolTwt pic.twitter.com/rb5PODSSJu — North West Motorway Police (@NWmwaypolice) April 27, 2018

North West Motorway Police tweeted: “Manchester free bikes not for use on the motorway #PolTwt”

They said the rider had been reported – and will probably now face a fine.

An offence of dangerous cycling carries a maximum penalty of £2,500 under the Road Traffic Act.

The rider’s behaviour has predictably met with derision from other road users on Twitter.

