What the papers say – April 27

The Home Secretary under fire over Brexit and the Windrush row, Donald Trump’s UK visit and Bill Cosby’s sex assault conviction lead the papers on Friday.

The Times says Amber Rudd has been accused of deliberately widening divisions in the Conservative Party over Brexit after suggesting the Cabinet was yet to decide on whether the UK will stay in the EU Customs Union.

Tomorrow's Times front page: Rudd fuels Tory unrest over Brexit pic.twitter.com/TRCXmDLWyR — The Times of London (@thetimes) April 26, 2018

The Independent says Ms Rudd’s comments, which contradict the Prime Minister’s official policy, triggered a “new wave of dissent” among pro-Remain Tories.

Meanwhile the i says Ms Rudd remains defiant despite a “catalogue of errors” over immigration at the Home Office causing uproar in the Commons, with Labour MPs calling for her to quit.

Mr Trump will meet the Queen on a brief visit to the UK in July, expected to be on Friday 13, with a visit to Chequers planned, the Daily Telegraph reports.

Advertising

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Trump to meet the Queen' #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/sOviKEyfO5 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 26, 2018

The president could avoid London altogether, however, amid fears of mass violent protests in the capital, the Daily Mail reports.

The Sun reports a £1 billion bid to buy Wembley by a US billionaire has been met with fury that the home of English football is being sold off in such a way.

Advertising

Tomorrow's front page: Fan fury as FA plan to sell Wembley Stadium to American Football tycoon in £1billion mega-deal https://t.co/lMAjKcv4Ln pic.twitter.com/cHOtuGxNQs — The Sun (@TheSun) April 26, 2018

The row also leads the Daily Express, which asks: “Is nothing sacred?”

The Metro leads with the conviction of US comedian Bill Cosby for the drugging and sexual assault of a woman, saying the 80-year-old faces spending the rest of his life in prison.

Friday's front page:GUILTYGUILTYGUILTYTV star Bill Cosby faces life behind bars for sick drug and sex assault on woman#tomorrowspaperstoday #bbcpapers #skypapers pic.twitter.com/3QmDDIVLPK — Metro Newspaper UK (@MetroUKNews) April 26, 2018

A gene breakthrough could help develop treatments for depression, The Guardian reports, after the world’s largest study on DNA’s effect on the condition identified 44 variants that raise the risk.

Guardian front page, Friday 27 April 2018: Gene breakthrough raises hope for better depression treatment pic.twitter.com/wvQkjpyx35 — The Guardian (@guardian) April 26, 2018

Weeks after the appointment of its new chief executive, Deutsche Bank has signalled it is abandoning its global ambitions to focus on the European market, the Financial Times says.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Friday April 27 https://t.co/w8m9CC5Vcp pic.twitter.com/x8aPY7Ljob — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) April 26, 2018

The Daily Mirror reports on the suspension of an MP’s member of staff.