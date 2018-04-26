Man hurt after burst water main floods street

A man is believed to have suffered a broken wrist during flooding caused when an underground 20in water main was ruptured.

Several roads were closed off after the “significant” burst at Leabrook Road North in Wednesbury, near West Bromwich, which was captured on video by witnesses.

Footage showed a deluge of high-pressure water pumping out of the ground and swamping the nearby road, which is in an area populated with businesses and homes, and lapping up against nearby parked cars.

This is the situation in Leabrook Road, Tipton, where a water main has burst. @SthStaffsWater are on the scene – please avoid the area. @sandwellroadsVideo: Jodie Nightingale pic.twitter.com/SryBKN3IUV — Sandwell Council (@sandwellcouncil) April 26, 2018

The leak happened while workers were installing an electricity cable in the area, and a stranded mini digger was visible near the burst pipe.

A search of affected vehicles and properties was carried out by firefighters and specialist rescue teams, who said a male was being treated for a wrist injury after falling down a hole.

A woman also needed rescuing from one of the nearby homes.

A spokeswoman for South Staffordshire Water said a main pipe had been damaged by a third party, but that all customers were still on supply after water was re-routed from elsewhere in the network.

She said: “The emergency services have swept the area, and there’s no risk to life.

“We are working as part of a multi-agency approach to clear the flood water.

“Once that has happened we can take a look to see what the damage is.”

Significant pipe burst at Leabrook Road North Wednesbury. Several road closures please avoid area pic.twitter.com/XWXElvOm8J — C/Insp Gareth Morris (@GMorrisWMP) April 26, 2018

She added: “There is no customer off supply, everyone should have water, but there might be some discoloration.”

A spokesman for Western Distribution Power said: “We are currently working in the area to install a new electricity cable.

“Unfortunately a water pipe has been damaged as part of this work.”

He added: “We have isolated the electricity supply at the local substation on the request of the fire service. Currently 12 properties are without power.

“We will restore supplies once water levels have subsided.”