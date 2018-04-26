Last Hatton Garden suspect set for trial in September

The final suspect in the Hatton Garden heist will stand trial in September, a court has heard.

Michael Seed, 57, is said to be the mystery member of the gang referred to as Basil.

At least £13.7 million of gold, cash and gems was ransacked from 73 boxes at Hatton Garden Safe Deposit in London’s diamond district after a drill was used to bore a hole into the vault wall.

Seed was arrested in an early-morning raid on his flat in Liverpool Road, Islington, north London, last month, almost three years after the 2015 Easter weekend burglary.

Prosecutors allege items of jewellery, precious stones and gold ingots found at his home were stolen in the raid.

Michael Seed is expected to enter pleas at a hearing on May 17 (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

He failed to appear at Woolwich Crown Court, south-east London, after refusing to leave Wandsworth prison, where he is being held on remand.

The court heard that he feared for his safety if he was sent to Belmarsh, the high-security jail next to Woolwich Crown Court.

Advertising

Seed is expected to appear by videolink to enter pleas at a hearing on May 17.

At an earlier hearing his lawyer, James Reilly, said his client “fashions jewellery” and will deny the charges.

Refusing Seed bail, Judge Christopher Kinch QC set a trial date for September 24.

Prosecutor Philip Stott said it is expected to last for three weeks.

Six men have been convicted and jailed for their roles in the Hatton Garden raid, one of the biggest in British history.

Three other people were handed suspended sentences for money-laundering offences.