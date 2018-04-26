Menu

Advertising

In Pictures: William takes break from new son to join Harry in centre visit

UK News | Published:

The Greenhouse Centre will also be the home for a national table tennis performance club in partnership with Table Tennis England.

Prince William plays table tennis with Prince Harry (right) at the opening the Greenhouse Centre (Toby Melville/PA)

A London charity got two princes for the price of one on Thursday evening, when new father William joined his brother Harry at the opening of a centre providing sport, coaching and social facilities for young people in the local community.

Royal opening of the Greenhouse Centre
(Toby Melville/PA)
The two princes share a joke (Toby Melville/PA)
(Toby Melville/PA)
Prince William (left) and Prince Harry at the opening the Greenhouse Centre in London (Toby Melville/PA)
(Toby Melville/PA)
Prince William receives a gift for his new baby (Toby Melville/PA)
(Toby Melville/PA)

Housed in a Grade II* listed deconsecrated church, the centre will be accessible to local schools and community members of all ages, and will provide teenagers with the opportunity to work with high-quality coaches and get active.

Royal opening of the Greenhouse Centre
(Toby Melville/PA)
Prince William plays table tennis (Toby Melville/PA)
(Toby Melville/PA)
UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News