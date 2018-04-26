Final Hatton Garden suspect to appear in court

The final suspect in the Hatton Garden heist will be arraigned for his alleged role in the plot on Thursday.

Michael Seed, 57, is alleged to be the last member of the gang – referred to as “Basil” – that ransacked 73 boxes at Hatton Garden Safe Deposit after using a drill to bore a hole into the vault wall.

Seed is due to enter his pleas to charges of conspiracy to burgle and conspiracy to conceal or disguise criminal property at Woolwich Crown Court on Thursday morning.

He was arrested in an early morning raid on March 27 at his flat in Liverpool Road, Islington.

Prosecutors claim items of jewellery, precious stones and gold ingots allegedly found at his home were stolen in the raid.

Safety deposit boxes at the Hatton Garden Safe Deposit (David Parry/PA)

Six men have been convicted and jailed for their roles in the Hatton Garden raid, one of the biggest in UK history.

Three other people were given suspended sentences for money laundering offences.