Elbow frontman Guy Garvey to become university professor

The musician is to join Manchester Metropolitan University’s writing school as a visiting professor of songwriting, it has been announced.

Guy Garvey of Elbow is to join the Manchester Writing School at Manchester Metropolitan University as a visiting professor of songwriting (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Elbow frontman Guy Garvey is branching out in a new career direction – academia.

The singer is joining the Manchester Writing School at Manchester Metropolitan University as a visiting professor of songwriting, the institution has announced.

As part of his role, Garvey will offer a masterclass in writing for music later this year, the university said.

He added that he had “been lucky enough to learn from some of the best ever” citing names such as Robert Plant, Sir Elton John, Lianne La Havas and Peter Gabriel.

“Those are some names people will know. I’m looking forward to working with names that everyone will come to know in a city that has nurtured some of the very best.”

With Elbow, Garvey has picked up accolades including Ivor Novello and Brit awards, and the Mercury Music Prize (Ian West/PA)

The Bury musician also presents a weekly show on BBC Radio 6 Music, and released his debut solo album – Courting the Squall – in 2015.

In 2012, he was awarded an Honorary Doctor of Arts by Manchester Metropolitan.

“As the foremost lyricist of his generation and one of our city’s most celebrated and well-loved native sons, he will bring a wealth of experience, passion and wisdom which will no doubt have a huge influence on the culture of the Manchester Writing School and the unique creative atmosphere that exists here in the city.”

