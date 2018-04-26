Chris Boardman launches new cycling performance centre

A new multi-million pound cycling facility aimed at elite athletes and enthusiastic amatuers is being opened by Olympic champion Chris Boardman on Friday.

The centre, in Evesham, Worcestershire, includes a custom built wind tunnel which can mimic conditions of any event.

The centre, a joint project with bike retailer Halfords, also offers a data capture system which monitors the performance of cyclists and feeds back information.

Halfords said the centre is expected to attract cyclists from all over the world.

“We’ve worked with some of the brightest minds in sport and engineering to create the first holistic approach to performance.

“No other consumer focused facility in the world has brought all of these capabilities together under one roof.

“But what we’re most proud of, is these services, previously only available to a fraction of the world’s elite, will now be available to the sporting enthusiast too, even those just setting out.

“We can help them achieve their goals in a way no one else can.”

Graham Stapleton, chief executive of Halfords, added: “We’re delighted that the Boardman Performance Centre is opening its doors to welcome cyclists of all levels and to make world class facilities available here in the UK.

“The project is part of our wider efforts to support cyclists at every level of their journey.”