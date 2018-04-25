Stella McCartney teams up with Beano and Dandy for new kids range

Fashion designer Stella McCartney has produced a new line of kids clothes featuring Beano and Dandy favourites Minnie the Minx and Dinah Mo.

McCartney has teamed up with Beano Studios once again for the latest comic-inspired collection which also features Korky the Cat and Cuddles and Dimples.

Her father, Sir Paul McCartney, had a cameo feature in The Dandy’s final issue in 2012 after he said in 1963 it was his life’s ambition to appear in the strip.

Minnie the Minx appears in McCartney’s new kids clothes range (Taylor Herring/PA)

“Following the success of the Dandy woman’s range last year, we were keen celebrate the next generation of Beano fans with a sustainable and practical range for kids who still share that ‘Beano’ spirit of these iconic characters.”

The autumn/winter 2018 collection features 40 pieces in sizes new born to 14 plus and will be available from June from Stella McCartney online and selected stores.