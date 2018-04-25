Advertising
Parents of Alfie Evans lose latest legal battle
The youngster’s parents want Alfie to be cared for in a Rome hospital.
The parents of Alfie Evans, who has been at the centre of a life-support treatment dispute, have lost the latest round of a legal battle.
Three Court of Appeal judges have dismissed another challenge by Tom Evans and Kate James, who are both in their early twenties and from Liverpool.
But appeal judges on Wednesday dismissed their challenge following a hearing in London which the couple did not attend.
