Menu

Advertising

Parents of Alfie Evans lose latest legal battle

UK News | Published:

The youngster’s parents want Alfie to be cared for in a Rome hospital.

Alfie Evans is being cared for at Alder Hey Childrenâs Hospital in Liverpool (Alfies Army Official/PA)

The parents of Alfie Evans, who has been at the centre of a life-support treatment dispute, have lost the latest round of a legal battle.

Three Court of Appeal judges have dismissed another challenge by Tom Evans and Kate James, who are both in their early twenties and from Liverpool.

But appeal judges on Wednesday dismissed their challenge following a hearing in London which the couple did not attend.

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News