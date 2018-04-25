Meghan’s attention turns to wedding after Anzac Day engagement with Harry

Meghan Markle may have carried out her last official engagement before the royal wedding – bowing out at Prince Harry’s side honouring New Zealand and Australia’s war dead.

The American actress is expected to concentrate full-time on planning her nuptials after Kensington Palace said Ms Markle had no more official events planned with her fiance.

Harry has not waited until they are married to introduce his fiancee to life as a member of the royal family, and appeared eager to have his bride-to-be share the workload.

Since the couple announced their engagement on November 27 they have carried out 16 days of royal engagements together, starting with a visit to Nottingham and ending with a series of Anzac Day commemoration events in London on Wednesday.

Today, on #AnzacDay Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have paid tribute to Australian and New Zealand servicemen and women at the Dawn Service in London alongside @NZinUK and @AusHouseLondon pic.twitter.com/ewpNibiqtA — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 25, 2018

A Kensington Palace spokesman said Ms Markle does not have any scheduled joint engagements with the prince.

Ms Markle’s hands-on approach to the wedding was revealed by a cellist who said the actress rang and asked him to play at her wedding.

Sheku Kanneh-Mason, a rising star of the classical music world, said he was “bowled over” when Prince Harry’s fiancee requested his services – and he agreed immediately.