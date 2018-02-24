Menu

Police name woman found dead on M20

UK News | Published:

The 32-year-old’s body was discovered on the London-bound carriageway near Ashford on Tuesday.

A woman found dead on the M20 has been named as Dominique Worrall (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A woman who was found dead on the M20 has been named as Dominique Worrall.

The 32-year-old’s body was discovered by police on the London-bound carriageway near Ashford at 6.05pm on Tuesday.

A man who was arrested on suspicion of murder after officers appealed for the driver of a silver Nissan Qashqai to come forward has been released on bail, Kent Police said.

The circumstances surrounding Ms Worrall’s death remain a mystery and detectives are continuing to investigate.

Police are still appealing for drivers who were on the road at the time to check their vehicles for signs of a collision, and for anyone with dash cam footage or who saw a Nissan Qashqai with the registration KY15 WWX at the time of the incident to come forward.

