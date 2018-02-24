Menu

Check your numbers! UK EuroMillions ticket wins nearly £78m

UK News | Published:

The jackpot had not been won since the turn of the year.

The £154 million jackpot has been won (National Lottery/PA)

A UK ticket holder has won nearly £78 million in the EuroMillions draw after sharing the jackpot with a winner from Spain.

The jackpot has been growing since the turn of the year and stood at £154 million – the highest since October 2017 when the sum was £170,810,000.

The numbers drawn were 10, 17, 18, 28, 47 and Lucky Stars were 3 and 7 with the jackpot winners landing £77,798,898.10 each.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at the National Lottery, said: “This has been a truly amazing EuroMillions draw for UK players.

“As well as one lucky UK player banking a life-changing £77 million share of the jackpot, tonight’s special millionaire event saw seven £1 million winners made in the UK.

“We urge everyone to check their tickets to see if they’ve joined the National Lottery millionaires club and look forward to raising a glass with our brand new millionaires.”

