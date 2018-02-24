Menu

Boy, 15, killed in seafront bus smash

UK News

The teenager’s family has been informed.

The teenager died at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A 15-year-old boy has been killed in a collision with a bus on a popular seafront, police said.

The teenager died in hospital half an hour after the incident in Marine Parade, Brighton, in the early hours of Saturday.

Sussex Police said emergency services were called to the scene in the Kemptown area of the city at 12.51am.

A spokesman said: “The 15-year-old boy from Brighton was rushed to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, but was declared dead at 1.19am.

“His family has been informed.”

