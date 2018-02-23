Menu

Advertising

Woman dies month after forklift accident

UK News | Published:

Karen Allen was seriously injured by a forklift truck on January 31 but died on Thursday.

Karen Allan died almost a month after she was injured by a forklift truck in Blacksness Pier (Police Scotland/PA)

A woman has died almost a month after she was injured by a forklift truck in Shetland.

Karen Allan was taken to hospital in Lerwick after the industrial accident in Blacksness Pier on January 31.

The 61-year-old from Scalloway was later transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary but died on Thursday.

Police are working with the Health and Safety Executive to find out what happened.

Sergeant Donnie Mackinnon said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mrs Allan at this time.

“Police enquiries are ongoing in conjunction with the Health and Safety Executive to establish the full circumstances of the collision.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News