Woman dies month after forklift accident

A woman has died almost a month after she was injured by a forklift truck in Shetland.

Karen Allan was taken to hospital in Lerwick after the industrial accident in Blacksness Pier on January 31.

The 61-year-old from Scalloway was later transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary but died on Thursday.

Police are working with the Health and Safety Executive to find out what happened.

Sergeant Donnie Mackinnon said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mrs Allan at this time.

“Police enquiries are ongoing in conjunction with the Health and Safety Executive to establish the full circumstances of the collision.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”