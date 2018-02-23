Volunteers walk to help Big Issue vendors

Hundreds of volunteers will take to the streets on a sponsored walk to raise money to support Big Issue vendors.

The 13-mile night walk on March 2 will be held through London in aid of the Big Issue Foundation, which supports vendors to access healthcare, housing and banking.

“We do this in recognition that for many people trapped by the poverty of their situations and new to the streets, at night they frequently walk for safety and sleep in the day.

“The vital funds that are raised helps our services team to support Big Issue vendors in their journeys away from exclusion and back into mainstream life.”