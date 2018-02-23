Menu

Road closed after car and coach crash

Police Scotland urged motorists to avoid the area.

Police are investigating the crash (David Cheskin/PA)

A trunk route has been closed after a car and coach crashed in Aberdeenshire.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident on the A93 at around 6.45pm on Friday.

The road was shut by Police Scotland between Ballater and Crathie after the Bridge of Gairn.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said the collision involved a car and a coach.

