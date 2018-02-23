Menu

Police given more time to question man held under Terrorism Act

UK News | Published:

The 29-year-old remains in police custody.

Police said follow-up searches took place in the Lurgan area on Thursday (Joe Giddens/PA)

Police have been granted additional time to question a man arrested in County Armagh under the Terrorism Act.

A 29-year-old man and a 48-year-old man were arrested by detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit following a search of the van the pair were travelling in at Levin Road in Lurgan on Wednesday night.

The 29-year-old remains in police custody and officers have been granted additional time by the courts to question him, while the 48-year-old has been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service for Northern Ireland, the PSNI said.

Police said items from the vehicle were seized and follow-up searches took place in the Lurgan area on Thursday.

A 41-year-old man arrested on Thursday has been released unconditionally.

