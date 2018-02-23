National Trust launches campaign to restore Brecon Beacons footpaths

The National Trust is to carry out essential repairs to footpaths in the Brecon Beacons ahead of what it predicts will be the busiest tourist season ever.

There is an “urgent need” to restore walking paths on Pen y Fan – the highest peak in South Wales – due to the number of visitors doubling over the past five years, the charity said.

The Trust has been looking after the central Brecon Beacons for 30 years and spends about £100,000 each year maintaining footpaths.

A view of the summit of Pen y Fan mountain from Corn Du, in the Brecon Beacons National Park (Yui Mok/PA)

More than 350,000 walkers tread the footpaths of Pen y Fan each year – a figure that has more than doubled over the past five years.

Ranger Rob Reith has been leading footpath repair work for the past 30 years.

“It’s fantastic the area is so popular with visitors, who experience the stunning outdoors and enjoy the challenge posed by one of our best loved peaks,” he said.

“But with popularity comes wear and tear. Judging by recent figures, it looks like 2018 could be the most popular year ever for walking in the Brecon Beacons, and we need to make sure the paths are in the best possible condition to accommodate that.”

Advertising

Footpath repairs in the Brecon Beacons (Billie Charity/National Trust Images/PA)

Previously, this has created scars up to 130ft (40m) wide, with a loss of vegetation and thousands of tonnes of soil.

Staff and volunteers have created more than nine miles (15km) of stone pitched paths in the Brecon Beacons and 437 yards (400m) of drainage ditches, as well as reversing declining vegetation in an area the size of 30 football pitches.

The Brecon Beacons in the snow (Claire Hayhurst/PA)

More information on the campaign can be found at: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/brecon-beacons-appeal.