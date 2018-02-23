Mother’s lament for ‘amazing’ and ‘cheeky’ sons killed in collision

A mother who lost her two young sons in an alleged hit-and-run incident has described them as “amazing” and “cheeky” boys who will “be deeply missed”.

Corey and Casper Platt-May, who were six and two, were killed on Thursday when a Ford Focus ploughed into them in Coventry.

A 53-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman were later arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and causing death by dangerous driving.

The boys’ mother Louise Platt-May paid tribute to her sons in a statement released by West Midlands Police.

She said: “Corey was an amazing boy.

“He never kept still, always had to be doing something and coming up with new ideas of things to do.

“He loved school more than any kid I know.”

“But his main passion in life was his football.

“He has been playing for a local team since he was four but since the day he could hold a ball he was never without one.

“He will be deeply missed by all that had the pleasure of knowing him.

“Casper was a cheeky little boy, always getting into trouble and driving his brothers crazy.

“But he was so loving and caring and constantly told his family how much he loved them.

“He loved walking everywhere with his wellies and splashing in the puddles.

“His smile could light up any room and he will be so so missed by all who knew him.”

People look at flowers close to the scene where brothers Corey Platt-May and Casper were killed in a hit-and-run collision (Joe Giddens/PA)

Any witnesses who have yet to come forward are urged to contact West Midlands Police on 101.

Earlier, the boys’ grandfather visited the scene of the tragedy and called for action to crack down on speeding drivers.

After placing a football alongside other tributes in the Stoke area of Coventry, the boys’ grandfather, Kim May, said he had witnessed the aftermath of the incident.

Reece Platt-May, the father of brothers Corey and Casper, hugs his sister Tia Fletcher close to the scene where the boys were killed in a hit-and-run collision (Joe Giddens/PA)

Asked what he had seen after the youngsters were hit, the grieving grandparent said: “It was just like a war zone out here. It looked like a bomb had just exploded, it was terrible.”

Urging the local authority to introduce speed-calming measures, Mr May said of speeding drivers: “It’s still going on, the speeding down this road, it’s ridiculous.”

Addressing reports, Mr May added: “Drink-drivers we have been told, something needs to be done drastically.”

Grandfather Kim May (left) and an unnamed aunt (centre) look at floral tributes near the scene in Coventry where the two young brothers died (Joe Giddens/PA)

“They were just very happy, go jolly, lovely boys and their lives have been taken away so young, it’s unbelievable.

“I just don’t know what to say, it’s just crazy.”

The brothers were with their mother in MacDonald Road at around 2pm when they were struck by a black Ford Focus.

The black Ford Focus found abandoned a short time after the tragedy (Aaron Chown/PA)

Casper could not be revived and died a short time later, while Corey was rushed into surgery, but also died. Their mother was unhurt.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from West Midland Police’s collision investigation unit, said: “Several witnesses have come forward and I am grateful to everyone who has spoken to us.

“Specialist family liaison officers are with the family, who are understandably distraught, and they are being kept fully updated.

“This collision has had a profound effect on the community in Stoke and I would ask people not to speculate on what happened which may cause further distress to the family. They need our combined support to help them through this dreadful time.”