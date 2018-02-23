Isaiah’s father has hospital visiting ban lifted

Hospital bosses have lifted a visiting ban imposed on the father of a severely disabled little boy who has been at the centre of a life-support treatment battle.

Lanre Haastrup had been barred from going to see his 12-month-old son Isaiah Haastrup, who is being cared for at King’s College Hospital in London, after staff complained about his behaviour.

He had raised concern about not seeing Isaiah again after losing the latest round of the legal fight.

Three Court of Appeal judges on Friday dismissed a challenge by Mr Haastrup and Isaiah’s mother Takesha Thomas.

Isaiah’s parents had complained that a High Court judge was wrong to allow doctors to stop providing life-support treatment to the youngster and move to a palliative care regime.

Isaiah Haastrup with his aunt Dahlia Thomas (Irwin Mitchell/PA)

They said Mr Haastrup and Miss Thomas, who are both in their 30s and from Peckham, south-east London, had mounted a challenge based on hope, not reality.

Mr Haastrup said they would make approaches to the Supreme Court and European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, France.

“We are not giving up fighting for Isaiah,” he said.

“I think the Court of Appeal judges are wrong.”

A hospital spokeswoman said the priority was to give Isaiah the care he needed.

She said staff would support his family and said the visiting ban imposed on Mr Haastrup had been lifted.

“This has been an extremely difficult time for Isaiah’s family and all those involved in his care,” said the spokeswoman.

“The decision to transfer Isaiah to palliative care is in his best interests and based on expert evidence.”

She added: “Our priority now is to provide Isaiah with the care he needs, working closely with and supporting his family.”

Mr Justice MacDonald had analysed evidence at a trial in the Family Division of the High Court in London in January.

Specialists at King’s College Hospital said giving further intensive care treatment to the little boy was “futile, burdensome and not in his best interests”.

They had asked Mr Justice MacDonald to give them the go-ahead to provide only palliative care – a move which they said would lead to Isaiah’s death.

Mr Haastrup and Miss Thomas wanted treatment to continue.

Mr Justice MacDonald ruled in favour of hospital bosses but said doctors should continue treating Isaiah until appeal judges had considered the case.