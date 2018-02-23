Hooligan fined and banned after abusing Chelsea fan

A football hooligan who left a train passenger “paralysed in fear” has been fined and banned from attending matches, British Transport Police (BTP) said.

AFC Wimbledon supporter Alasdair MacTavish, 41, unleashed a torrent of abuse after watching his team lose 2-0 at Rotherham United on February 3, according to the force.

He started verbally abusing people on the platform at Doncaster and this continued on board the train to London King’s Cross.

The victim was a passenger on the train and asked him to stop making sexual comments towards women and stick to football, telling him she was a mother and a Chelsea supporter.

An AFC Wimbledon supporter has been given a football banning order and a fine for abusing a woman for over an hour on a train. We will not tolerate this behaviour. Text 61016 if you need us. https://t.co/Y7qnq9obSo pic.twitter.com/QvJyNoyVyO — BTP (@BTP) February 23, 2018

MacTavish, of Fulwell Road, Teddington, turned on her, making sexual comments and threatening her for over an hour, BTP said.

Another passenger sent a text message to alert the force and officers met the train on its arrival in the capital to arrest MacTavish.

Investigating officer Rob Wortham said: “The constant abuse towards the woman lasted for over an hour, which left the victim paralysed in fear to move from her seat, from the torrid abuse that was yelled at her.

“This case should act as a strong message to football supporters who choose to act in an anti-social manner and cause members of the public harassment, alarm and distress, that BTP officers will act diligently to prosecute and apply football banning orders where applicable.

“Any anti-social behaviour or harassment on the railway will not be tolerated, but in this case the abuse was directly related to MacTavish being an AFC Wimbledon supporter, travelling back from a football match and abusing the victim because she was a Chelsea fan.”

BTP said MacTavish was convicted of a public order offence at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

He was fined £570, ordered to undertake 80 hours of community service and attend a 10-day sexual and alcohol rehabilitation course.

He was also handed a Football Banning Order which means he cannot attend football matches in England and Wales for the next three years.