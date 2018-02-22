Time may be right for land value tax discussion, says John McDonnell

A tax shake-up to boost over-stretched council coffers could be piloted under a Labour government, John McDonnell has suggested.

The shadow chancellor said cuts to local government funding meant voters were more open to “radical solutions” and there was now a window of opportunity for “rational” debate.

Labour said it would look at replacing council tax with a new land value tax in its general election manifesto.

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell suggests time is right for a land value tax (Steve Parsons/PA)

But he suggested the squeeze on council finances meant the time may now be right to make the change.

“But, I think because of the issues that we are facing at the moment, particularly around the funding of local services, there may well be a window of opportunity to have a rational debate about this.

“And there may be an opportunity as well of piloting some aspects of this as well as you go into government.

“It’s a tough one. I think we are at a stage where the decline in terms of funding to local government and the consequential effect on local services, many of them are in crisis, means I think that people are now willing to consider more radical solutions than they have in the past.”