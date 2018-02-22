Slovakian man indicates guilty plea over robbery of 12-year-old girl

A Slovakian man has indicated he will plead guilty to robbing a 12-year-old girl.

Patrik Gunar was arrested after Derbyshire Police released disturbing CCTV of the moment the girl resisted an attacker before he ran off with her iPhone 6 on February 18.

The schoolgirl fought against her attacker for 25 seconds in Cambridge Street, Derby, as she was on her way home from a shop.

The dramatic footage shows the victim put up a fight as she manages to keep hold of her phone even after being dragged to the floor.

Outlining the facts of the case at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court, prosecutor Peter Bettany said: “The defendant walked up to her and grabbed her mobile phone.

“She ended up on the ground and she was turned around in circles by him. The phone has not been recovered.”

Mr Bettany added Gunar had admitted the offence in interview, but claimed he had been “forcibly made to inject himself” with drugs he did not wish to take prior to the incident taking place.

District judge Jonathan Taaffe told Gunar: “I note you intend to plead guilty to this matter.

“However, as you have been advised, this matter will receive a substantial prison sentence given the nature of the attack on this young girl.”

Judge Taaffe remanded the 22-year-old, of Becher Street, Derby, into custody until the next hearing on March 15 at Derby Crown Court.