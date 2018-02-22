Menu

Advertising

Parents of Alfie Evans to mount appeal against palliative care ruling

UK News | Published:

The judge said he had reached his conclusion with great sadness.

Tom Evans and Kate James, the parents of 21-month-old Alfie Evans, arrive at the High Court in London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The parents of brain-damaged 21-month-old Alfie Evans are to mount an appeal after a High Court judge ruled that doctors could stop providing life-support treatment.

Court of Appeal judges are listed to hear a challenge to a ruling by Mr Justice Hayden at a hearing in London on Thursday March 1.

Mr Justice Hayden on Tuesday gave doctors permission to provide palliative care only.

Alfie Evans court case
Alfie Evans (Alfie’s Army Official/PA)

Specialists at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool had asked the judge to rule that life-support treatment could stop.

Alfie’s parents Kate James and Tom Evans, who are both in their 20s, wanted treatment to continue.

Mr Evans said he would not give up the fight.

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News