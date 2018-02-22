Parents of Alfie Evans to mount appeal against palliative care ruling

The parents of brain-damaged 21-month-old Alfie Evans are to mount an appeal after a High Court judge ruled that doctors could stop providing life-support treatment.

Court of Appeal judges are listed to hear a challenge to a ruling by Mr Justice Hayden at a hearing in London on Thursday March 1.

Mr Justice Hayden on Tuesday gave doctors permission to provide palliative care only.

Alfie Evans (Alfie’s Army Official/PA)

Specialists at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool had asked the judge to rule that life-support treatment could stop.

Alfie’s parents Kate James and Tom Evans, who are both in their 20s, wanted treatment to continue.

Mr Evans said he would not give up the fight.