Inquest opened into Heathrow crash death

The inquest into the death of a British Airways engineer killed in a vehicle crash at Heathrow has been opened.

John Coles, 44, of Broadstone, Dorset died after the van he was driving collided with an airside operations pick-up vehicle on the airfield.

He went into cardiac arrest at the scene and was taken to Hillingdon Hospital but could not be saved.

Acting senior coroner Sarah Ormond-Walshe opened the inquest into his death in a brief hearing at West London Coroner’s Court on Thursday.

She said: “The police are investigating this case and therefore from my point of view the inquest is effectively stalled whilst the police carry out their investigation.”

No date for a further hearing was set.

The driver of the pick-up van suffered a suspected broken shoulder in the crash.

No arrests have been made.