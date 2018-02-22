Menu

Inquest opened into Heathrow crash death

John Coles, 44, of Broadstone, Dorset died after the van he was driving collided with an airside operations pick-up vehicle on the airfield.

John Coles died after a crash at Heathrow Airport on February 14 (Steve Parsons/PA)

The inquest into the death of a British Airways engineer killed in a vehicle crash at Heathrow has been opened.

He went into cardiac arrest at the scene and was taken to Hillingdon Hospital but could not be saved.

Acting senior coroner Sarah Ormond-Walshe opened the inquest into his death in a brief hearing at West London Coroner’s Court on Thursday.

She said: “The police are investigating this case and therefore from my point of view the inquest is effectively stalled whilst the police carry out their investigation.”

No date for a further hearing was set.

The driver of the pick-up van suffered a suspected broken shoulder in the crash.

No arrests have been made.

