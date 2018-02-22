Menu

In Video: Rare giant anteater arrives at Chester Zoo

Keepers hope he’ll make a good companion for resident female, Bliss.

Anteater at Chester Zoo (Chester Zoo/PA)

A giant anteater has arrived at Chester Zoo as part of a European endangered species breeding programme.

Four-year-old male Oso has moved from a zoo in Cumbria to be paired with Chester’s resident female, Bliss.

He will be gradually introduced to his new companion with the hope that the pair will produce pups in the future.

