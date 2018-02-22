Advertising
In Pictures: The battle to be crowned Jedburgh handba’ champions
One day a year the town’s High Street is turned into a pitch for the traditional ball game
There were scrums and bloodied noses, but no rugby ball in sight.
Jedburgh’s annual Fastern Eve Handba game instead features a small black ball stuffed with straw and decorated with ribbons.
The tradition dating back to the 1700s sees two teams, the Uppies and the Doonies, compete to get the ball into their respective goals.
