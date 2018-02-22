In Pictures: The battle to be crowned Jedburgh handba’ champions

There were scrums and bloodied noses, but no rugby ball in sight.

Jedburgh’s annual Fastern Eve Handba game instead features a small black ball stuffed with straw and decorated with ribbons.

The tradition dating back to the 1700s sees two teams, the Uppies and the Doonies, compete to get the ball into their respective goals.

The ball is thrown into the crowd to begin the game (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Boys tussle for the ball (Andrew Milligan/PA)

An elderly shopper watches the action on the High Street (Andrew Milligan/PA)