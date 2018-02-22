Menu

In Pictures: The battle to be crowned Jedburgh handba’ champions

UK News | Published:

One day a year the town’s High Street is turned into a pitch for the traditional ball game

Boys tussle for the leather ball during the annual Fastern Eve Handba event on Jedburgh’s High Street in the Scottish Borders (Andrew Milligan/PA)

There were scrums and bloodied noses, but no rugby ball in sight.

Jedburgh’s annual Fastern Eve Handba game instead features a small black ball stuffed with straw and decorated with ribbons.

The tradition dating back to the 1700s sees two teams, the Uppies and the Doonies, compete to get the ball into their respective goals.

Hand Ba game – Jedburgh
The ball is thrown into the crowd to begin the game (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Hand Ba game – Jedburgh
Boys tussle for the ball (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Hand Ba game – Jedburgh
An elderly shopper watches the action on the High Street (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Jedburgh Handba event
The game is traditionally played on the Thursday after Shrove Tuesday or the following week (Andrew Milligan/PA)
