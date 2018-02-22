Fresh strike in Southern Railway guards dispute

Workers on Southern Railway are to stage a fresh strike in the long running dispute over the role of guards.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union will walk out on March 12, threatening renewed disruption for passengers.

General secretary Mick Cash said: “RMT is bitterly disappointed that Southern Rail and the Department for Transport continue to reject our call for round table discussions involving all parties with an interest in resolving this dispute.

“RMT pays tribute to our Southern Rail guards and drivers who have stood firm for nearly two years now in the fight for rail safety despite outrageous abuse and intimidation from the company.

“They are a credit to their communities and to the whole trade union movement as they continue to take action for safety in Britain’s longest running industrial dispute.”