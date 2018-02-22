Menu

Advertising

Family pay tribute to ‘beautiful’ six-year-old daughter after her death

UK News | Published:

Daisy Dymyd was found unresponsive at her home in Lincoln Road, Tuxford, on Monday.

Floral tributes left near the scene where a six-year-old girl was found dead at a property on Lincoln Road in Tuxford, Nottinghamshire (Josh Payne/PA)

The family of a six-year-old girl who died after being found unresponsive by police have paid tribute to their “beautiful daughter”.

Daisy Dymyd was discovered at her home shortly after 3pm on Monday and she was airlifted to Sheffield Children’s Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Daisy Dymyd
Daisy Dymyd, six, was found at her home (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)

Daisy’s family said in a statement: “Our beautiful daughter was the centre of our world and we can’t believe she’s gone.

“She will be so missed by everyone that knew her. She was a such a happy little girl who lit up our lives and made the world brighter.”

Death of child in Tuxford
A police cordon outside the house on Lincoln Road in Tuxford, Nottinghamshire (Josh Payne/PA)
UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News