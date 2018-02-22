Family pay tribute to ‘beautiful’ six-year-old daughter after her death

The family of a six-year-old girl who died after being found unresponsive by police have paid tribute to their “beautiful daughter”.

Daisy Dymyd was discovered at her home shortly after 3pm on Monday and she was airlifted to Sheffield Children’s Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Daisy Dymyd, six, was found at her home (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)

Daisy’s family said in a statement: “Our beautiful daughter was the centre of our world and we can’t believe she’s gone.

“She will be so missed by everyone that knew her. She was a such a happy little girl who lit up our lives and made the world brighter.”