Brothers aged two and six killed by ‘drunk’ hit-and-run driver in horror crash

Two young brothers have been killed in a hit-and-run horror crash, police said.

The boys aged two and six died after being struck by a car in Coventry on Thursday afternoon.

West Midlands Police said they were being held on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, and drink driving, following the 2pm crash.

A local resident, who preferred not to give her name, said the aftermath of the crash included a “smashed” pushchair in the road alongside a child’s scooter.

“The police had taped the road off and there was debris all over the road,” she told the Press Association.

This is the scene in #Coventry this evening where a toddler was killed and his six-year-old brother critically injured in a hit-and-run – @PA pic.twitter.com/82gPy5ARqL — Josh Payne (@JoshPaynePA) February 22, 2018

“I was advised not to go near as the kids were still on the road and I had my young girls.

“It was very sad to see and the fact they ran off and hid makes it a thousand times worse.

“I just keep thinking if my hairdresser was not late it could have been me and my girls crossing that road.”

Both boys were rushed to hospital after the crash, West Midlands Ambulance Service said, but the younger boy was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

His elder brother died at Birmingham Children’s Hospital a short time later.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from WMP’s collision investigation unit, said: “We are still trying to establish how this tragic incident has happened and anyone who hasn’t yet spoken to an officer should call us on 101.

“This is a parent’s worst nightmare and it’s impossible to imagine their grief, but specialist officers will be supporting them as our investigation continues.”