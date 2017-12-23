Princess Michael of Kent ‘very sorry’ for wearing ‘racist’ brooch

Princess Michael of Kent has apologised after wearing a brooch which has been deemed racist.

The Queen’s first cousin was photographed wearing the piece of jewellery, which is reported to be a blackamoor brooch, as she arrived for a Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace.

The lunch was attended by Prince Harry’s fiancee Meghan Markle, who is mixed-race by virtue of her Caucasian father and African-American mother.

Prince and Princess Michael of Kent arriving for the Queen’s Christmas lunch. (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Princess Michael’s brooch included a depiction of a black figure and she was criticised online for wearing “racist jewellery”.

Simon Astaire, the spokesman for Princess Michael of Kent, said: “The brooch was a gift and has been worn many times before.

“Princess Michael is very sorry and distressed that it has caused offence.”

It is understood she will not wear the brooch in future.