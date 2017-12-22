Two men injured after explosion sends house’s roof into road

Two men have been injured after an explosion at a house which sent its roof flying into the middle of the road.

Dramatic images show the first floor and roof of the property destroyed by the blast in Silk Milk Drive, Leeds.

Gas engineer Allen Hart had been working further up the street fitting a boiler when he heard a “really loud bang”, and described the damage as “like a war zone”.

West Yorkshire Police said officers were called at around 2.50pm on Friday to reports of an explosion and that emergency services remain at the scene.

“Two men have been taken to hospital where they are being treated for injuries not believed to be life threatening,” a spokeswoman said.

“It is not being treated as a terrorism related incident.

“Road closures are in place and a neighbouring property has been evacuated due to structural damage. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Mr Hart, 43, said the explosion caused the property he was in to shake, and he told the Press Association that the noise prompted him to go and see what had happened.

Describing the scene that greeted him, he said: “It was so shocking, it was horrendous to see – the tiles from the roof had blown up in the air and had come down and stuck into the grass.

“All the roof was in the road, when the fire brigade came they had to drive over it. It was like a war zone.”

He said there was someone injured lying down on the grass, he could see water “squirting out”, and he could smell gas – prompting him to call the gas emergency services straight away.

Having worked as a gas engineer for 28 years Mr Hart said he was “totally shocked”, adding: “I have never seen seen or experienced anything like that before.”