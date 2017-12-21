What the papers say – December 21

The Prime Minister’s sacking of Damian Green, a longtime ally and close friend, from his post as First Secretary of State dominates Thursday’s front pages.

Mrs May asked her de facto deputy to resign after an investigation found he had given “inaccurate and misleading” statements in relation to the discovery of pornography on a computer in his House of Commons office in 2008.

Mr Green left the Cabinet continuing to deny “unfounded and deeply hurtful” claims he downloaded or viewed porn on his parliamentary computer.

“Prime Minister in crisis” reads the front page of the Daily Mirror, which says Mrs May was “finally forced” to sack Mr Green “for lying about a probe over porn on his PC”.

Beneath the headline: “What a sad way to go”, the Daily Mail reports that Mr Green’s departure is a “bitter blow to the PM” who “relied heavily on her old university friend”.

The Daily Telegraph says the minister’s sacking means Mrs May “ends the year with yet another crisis”, after her fortunes appeared to have changed with some recent success in the Brexit negotiations. The paper also follows up Scotland Yard’s review of its live sex crimes cases.

Tomorrow's Daily Telegraph front page: Green sacked as May loses another minister #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/9PWcSqYweb — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) December 20, 2017

The Financial Times says Mr Green’s sacking “removes one of the most avowedly pro-European members of her top team”. It also reports on City regulators’ plans to soften the impact of Brexit on EU banks.

Second edition front page of the Financial Times, London, Thursday 21 December https://t.co/CfLrZud6W0 pic.twitter.com/td9pew7fgF — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) December 20, 2017

The Guardian front page, Thursday 21.12.17: Green sacked after admitting he lied over pornographic images pic.twitter.com/EHQhCqy5Fz — The Guardian (@guardian) December 20, 2017

Mrs May now faces an unwelcome reshuffle, says The Times, which reports that the decision by two former police officers to break ethical guidelines to reveal the pornography allegations will cause “deep disquiet among senior Tories”. The paper also reports on scientific research that suggests eating a portion of spinach or kale a day could fend off dementia.

Tomorrow's front page: Green is forced out over computer porn cover-up

● Deputy PM lied about knowledge of material

● Harassment claim by Tory activist ‘plausible’#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/6ieq4eYJcQ — The Times of London (@thetimes) December 20, 2017

“Green fired over porn” says The Sun’s front page, which also carries an image of a startlingly slender Davina McCall.

Tomorrow's front page: Green fired over porn pic.twitter.com/tLfJLRdiW5 — The Sun (@TheSun) December 20, 2017

And in its online edition, The Independent says Mrs May’s “nightmare before Christmas” has “plunged” the PM into a new Cabinet crisis.

The Daily Express also reports on the potential brain health-boosting power of leafy vegetables, along with a picture of “sparkling” Meghan Markle, who joined senior royals at Buckingham Palace for dinner on Wednesday.

And for its lead story, the i reports that the UK had demanded “total secrecy” in trade talks with the US.