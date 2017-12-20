What the papers say – December 20

Reports that rape and sexual assault cases being handled by Scotland Yard will be reviewed by the force following concerns over the disclosure of evidence make the front pages on Wednesday.

Also covered prominently is the foiling of a Christmas “terror plot” and a rise in council tax.

The Metropolitan Police, the UK’s largest force, is assessing all of its current rape and sex abuse investigations after two trials collapsed in a week amid claims evidence was withheld by officers, the Daily Telegraph reports.

Tomorrow's front page: Threat to rape inquiries as second trial collapses #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/FETdpLvP33 — The Times of London (@thetimes) December 19, 2017

In its lead story The Guardian says Scotland Yard’s review will look at scores of live cases. In a separate story, the paper says Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has given The Guardian his backing as it faces legal action over the so-called Paradise papers leak.

Tomorrow's front page: Xmas terror plot foiled by armed police pic.twitter.com/QfvhmeDtqn — The Sun (@TheSun) December 19, 2017

Advertising

The Daily Mirror also leads with coverage of the counter-terror raids, saying the alleged plot involved a “bomb factory” above a fish and chip shop. The front page also features Emmerdale star Leah Bracknell, who has spoken to the paper about her preparations for Christmas after her diagnosis of inoperable lung cancer.

“Merry Christmas! Council tax bills up by £100” exclaims the headline on the Daily Mail’s front page, which carries a story about councils being given permission to raise taxes by 6%. The paper also reports that Victoria Beckham’s fashion business “lost £8million” in the last year.

Advertising

The Daily Express also reports on the plans to raise council tax, saying it will result in bills rising by £116 for an average household.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times reports on the disappointing news for bankers that their bonuses would have to remain governed by EU-imposed caps after Brexit, whether a member of the single market or not.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition for December 20https://t.co/9lzeRySSwC pic.twitter.com/x05NgRqFrT — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) December 19, 2017

The i follows up on its Tuesday coverage of an NHS recruitment “crisis” with reaction from Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt to figures that showed there are 100,000 vacant positions across the service.