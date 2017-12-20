Tributes paid to journalist and his partner who died in luxury hotel fire

Tributes have been paid to two men who died in a blaze at a luxury hotel.

Simon Midgley and Richard Dyson, from London, were guests at the five-star Cameron House Hotel on the banks of Loch Lomond when flames took hold on Monday morning.

More than 70 firefighters fought the blaze at the resort but one of the men died at the scene and the other died at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley.

Simon Midgley died in the blaze at Cameron House Hotel along with his partner Richard Dyson (Police Scotland/PA)

Evening Standard editor George Osborne said: “The team here at the Standard are very sad to hear the awful news about Simon and Richard.

“We will miss Simon’s adventurous spirit. Everyone sends our thoughts and prayers to his family at this impossible time.”

Firefighters at the Cameron House Hotel, Loch Lomond in Scotland (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Mr Midgley had posted pictures from around Glasgow on social media over the weekend and on Sunday added an image of Cameron House to Instagram with the comment ”home for the weekend!”

The Cameron House Hotel as emergency services investigate the cause of a fire (Les Gallagher/The Sun Glasgow/PA)

“Please pray for them, for the God of all comfort to make his presence so powerfully known in the midst of their pain.

“Our hearts go out to them and I’m sure they’d welcome your love and support at this awful time.”

Andy Roger, resort director for Cameron House Hotel, has paid fulsome tribute to the emergency services for their response to yesterday’s fireView onlinehttps://t.co/gfhN8xmKkj — Cameron House (@CameronHouseLL) December 19, 2017

An online fundraising page has been set up to support the families of both men.

It has been organised by their neighbour Gary Steel who wrote: “Both Simon and Dickie were a fantastic couple who brought joy to many of their friends and family and taken far too early in this accident.

“Simon and Richard were very quick to open their arms when we first became neighbours and a friendship that we will cherish forever.

“The boys were so keen to explore the west coast of Scotland and were asking away only a few nights ago about all the things they should do in the beautiful city of Glasgow.”

Three other people – a family of two adults and a child – were rescued by ladder from the fire and taken to hospital in Glasgow but have since been discharged.