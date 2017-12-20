Three-year-old child dies after crash which injured three people

A three-year-old child has died after a collision between two cars in a Devon town, police have said.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information about the crash in Totnes to come forward.

A 3-year-old child has tragically died following a collision in Totnes. The road will remain closed for investigative work. Anyone with any information, or anyone who may have dashcam footage that could assist the police is asked to contact 101. https://t.co/ZJIKh3e08X pic.twitter.com/meydXEP6En — DevonCornwall Police (@DC_Police) December 20, 2017

The emergency services were called to Plymouth Road at around 12.25pm on Wednesday to reports of a collision between a Honda and a Volvo.

The child’s mother, who was driving the Volvo, was taken to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth with a broken arm, police said.

Two men, both from South Devon who were in the Honda, went to hospital with minor injuries and remain with police to help with enquiries.

A spokesman for Devon and Cornwall Police said the road between Fork Cross and Folaton Gate was closed and is expected to remain so for the “foreseeable future” while officers from the serious collisions unit carry out their investigations.