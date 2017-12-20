Stansted to host daily Emirates flights to Dubai

Emirates is to launch a new daily route from London Stansted to Dubai.

It will become the first Middle Eastern airline to operate out of the Essex airport when services begin in June.

The carrier said the flights will connect technology and pharmaceutical firms in Cambridge and Peterborough with a global network of more than 154 destinations through its Dubai hub.

Emirates will launch daily flights between @DubaiAirports and @STN_Airport from 8 June 2018. The route will be operated with our new @BoeingAirplanes 777-300ER featuring the latest cabin interiors including fully-enclosed suites in First Class. https://t.co/eHBHDq7gAu pic.twitter.com/hVztH6uuT6 — Emirates airline (@emirates) December 20, 2017

Emirates UK vice president Laurie Berryman said: “The introduction of the new London Stansted-Dubai route not only signifies 10 daily flights between Dubai and three different London airports, but is also welcome news to businesses based in the Stansted catchment area who, before now, travelled to central London to fly to airports with global reach.

“The additional gateway will also prove useful to the new start-ups and existing SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises), which form a growing section of the Cambridge business community.

“We pride ourselves as an airline in connecting people and economies and the addition of the Stansted gateway is the latest on our growing network.”

Fantastic news! @emirates will launch daily flights between @STN_Airport and @DubaiAirports from 8 June 2018. Meanwhile, let's take a look back at our evolution from 1943 roots as RAF Stansted Mountfitchet airfield, to today's announcement. https://t.co/QQCroGSWnv — Stansted Airport (@STN_Airport) December 20, 2017

Stansted is the fourth busiest airport in the UK, after Heathrow, Gatwick and Manchester.

The airport’s chief executive, Ken O’Toole, said: “We’re delighted that Emirates has recognised the strength of London Stansted’s catchment and the opportunity that our available runway capacity gives them to continue growing in the South East of England over the next decade.

“At this crucial time, the new Emirates services will provide an important boost to the UK economy by strengthening international connectivity and offering greater choice and convenience for passengers travelling to long-haul destinations.

“London Stansted has seen significant capital investment and growth since its acquisition by MAG (Manchester Airports Group) in 2013 and we’re looking forward to working with Emirates as we move forward with the next phase of development of the airport and its network of destinations.”