Meghan joins Harry for Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace

Meghan Markle has joined fiance Prince Harry at Buckingham Palace for the royal family’s Christmas lunch.

The Queen traditionally hosts a festive lunch for her family before leaving for her private Sandringham estate, where she spend the holidays.

The prince and his fiancee will be married on May 19 at Windsor Castle’s St George’s Chapel – an event which will be one of the royal highlights of 2018.

Harry and Meghan got engaged on November 27 (Jonathan Brady/PA)

It has already been confirmed that Ms Markle will be part of the royal party at Sandringham for Christmas.

Her appearance at the Buckingham Palace lunch is another indication of how quickly she has been accepted into the monarchy ahead of the wedding.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also attended the lunch (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Harry and Meghan got engaged on November 27 and a few days later a proud prince introduced his bride-to-be to the nation during a series of official events in Nottingham.