Two-year-old girl and boy, four, found following police appeal

A two-year-old girl and a four-year-old boy who were believed to be missing from their home in north London have been found.

The youngsters were taken to a police station after an appeal was made by police in a bid to find them.

Police discovered Tiffarah Paul-Wright and Aiale Paul-Wright had disappeared after their mother was taken to hospital for medical treatment on Monday evening.

Update re: children missing from #Haringey – @DesFahyMPS said: "We are pleased to confirm that Tiffarah and Aiale Paul-Wright who were missing from #Haringey have been found and are currently being looked after by officers." https://t.co/Fk3tSjNWbs pic.twitter.com/hPZAQeyK5d — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) December 19, 2017

Police officers tried to find the children at home in Haringey but they were not there.

Scotland Yard said officers believed the children were in the care of an adult known to the children.

At around midday on Tuesday the children were taken to an east London police station where they are being cared for by officers.

A spokesman said inquiries continued and there had been no arrests.