Son of Greggs founder has jail term for indecently assaulting boys cut

The son of the founder of the Greggs bakery empire has had his jail sentence for indecently assaulting young boys cut by five years.

Colin Gregg, 76, of Home Steadings, Gosforth, Newcastle, was found guilty of nine counts of indecent assault committed against four boys over three decades and was sentenced to 13-and-a-half years in March.

Gregg, who helped build up the family business and also worked as a social worker, teacher and headmaster, lost a bid to have his convictions overturned at London’s Court of Appeal on Tuesday.

Royal Courts of Justice, where Colin Gregg had his sentence cut (Nick Ansell/PA)

Gregg, who watched the proceedings over a video link from prison, was said to have played a “significant part” in the expansion and success of his family’s business.

He was also a well-respected member of the community and had raised thousands of pounds for charitable causes before his convictions.

Allegations were first made against Gregg by a young boy in the 1990s and he stood trial, but was cleared at that time.

During his trial earlier this year he denied all the charges, claiming he was the victim of a “witch-hunt” and the complainants wanted compensation.

Sasha Wass QC, representing him at the Appeal Court, argued his sentence was excessive in light of the fact his offending was not in the most serious category.

Lord Justice Davis, sitting with Mrs Justice Nicola Davies and Judge Nicholas Dean QC, said the appeal against sentence must be allowed.

He added: “Having reflected upon the matter, the view of this court is that a total sentence of eight-and-a-half years is appropriate for this offending and for this offender.”