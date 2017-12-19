Jeremy Corbyn ‘horrified’ by sexual harassment claims at Westminster

Jeremy Corbyn has said he is “horrified” by the sexual harassment allegations that have rocked Westminster and said some of the cases were “disturbing”.

The Labour leader said he was “utterly determined” that his party’s events would be a safe place for women to go.

In a wide-ranging interview with Grazia, billed as his first with a women’s magazine, Mr Corbyn declared he was “ready to be prime minister tomorrow” but admitted that his “untidiness” was the trait he most deplores in himself.

.@DawnButlerBrent has written to Theresa May about taking serious action on abuse & harassment in Westminster. This must be a turning point. pic.twitter.com/g7obsWTJ4r — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) October 30, 2017

A number of Labour and Tory MPs have been caught up in Westminster sleaze allegations that emerged in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal in Hollywood.

As an MP for 35 years, Mr Corbyn was asked whether he had heard whispers about inappropriate conduct.

“Not many whispers, no. I was very shocked,” he told Grazia. “I’m horrified and appalled by it all. I think sexism is a real challenge in society that needs to be dealt with. The allegations are all investigated and dealt with as appropriate. We support the people making them as well as the people being alleged against.”

Mr Corbyn said Labour was “not dealing with huge numbers” of allegations but added: “We’re dealing with some cases and they are of course disturbing when you get them.

“But we have a process, including a confidential hotline and an independent person to investigate. I’m utterly determined all Labour Party events will be a safe place for women to go to.”

Mr Corbyn said he believed he was on the verge of entering Number 10 as “there will probably be another election in the next 12 months”.

“I think we’d probably win it, with a majority, but we’re working very hard on that.

“I’m ready to be prime minister tomorrow.”

Brexit talks in chaos, pay falling and more people in poverty. Wouldn't it be better if the @Conservatives just got out of the way? #PMQs pic.twitter.com/TZvVN8ITkX — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) December 6, 2017

On Brexit, Mr Corbyn said that some people during the referendum campaign had been “extremely irresponsible in what they did and said” but “we have to recognise it was the largest participation of people in an electoral process ever in Britain and they chose to leave”.

Pressed on why he was not campaigning to reverse the decision in a second referendum, he said: “I think we should continue putting pressure on the Government to allow a transition period to develop, because at the moment we’re in danger of getting into a complete mess in March 2019.”

On Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding, Mr Corbyn – known for his republican beliefs – said “she’s clearly a very decent person”.

The royal family will pay for the wedding, including the church service, the music, the flowers and the reception, the palace said.

But the security costs for the high-profile celebration will fall to the taxpayer.

Mr Corbyn said: “Weddings come pretty pricey, I understand, but I think the cost should be borne by the family themselves.”