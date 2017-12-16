What the papers say – December 16

The announcement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding date dominates the front pages on Saturday – with the royal event set to clash with the final of the FA Cup.

The Daily Mail describes it as “a right royal own goal” and asks: “did courtiers not realise it would be a clash for millions?”

The paper says it will be especially awkward for William, who is president of the Football Association and would normally present the winning trophy.

The Sun runs with the headline: “Cup Tying Knot”, and takes a more positive spin on the coinciding of two big events by reporting that the UK is set for a “party marathon”.

The paper says street parties and US tourists will make sure the “mega bash” lasts long into the night, and will help boost the economy.

The Daily Telegraph, meanwhile, suggests the Duke of Cambridge might find the date “particularly problematic”, but that the Saturday wedding allows them to avoid the contentious issue of whether the Government should declare a bank holiday.

The paper leads, however, on a story revealing that eight in 10 rural homes and businesses cannot get a good mobile phone 4G signal.

Away from the royal wedding, a busy day in politics makes the front of the i, which reports that European leaders have agreed to start trade talks and praised Theresa May’s role in ending the stalemate.

The NHS features on two front pages, as the Independent says hospitals are already at winter “breaking point”, while the Mirror reports that nurses are being charged up to £1,300 a year to park at work, running with the headline “despicable”.

The Guardian reports on the resignation of the chairman of housebuilder Persimmon following concerns over excessive executive pay at the firm.

And the Times carries claims from senior barristers that the case of an innocent student put on trial for rape “because police withheld evidence” is just the “tip of the iceberg”.