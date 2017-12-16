Frosty start for Britain as shoppers and drivers warned over ice

Britain woke to another frosty morning on Saturday after temperatures plunged as low as minus 6C (21F) overnight.

Shoppers eager to avoid a last-minute rush next weekend are being warned to watch out for icy pavements – with a weather warning in place for much of Scotland and across the east and west of the UK until 11am.

Motorists in Wales have been urged to take extra care, with ice making driving conditions treacherous in some areas.

Dyfed Powys Police said the A40 Llandeilo to Broadoak road is closed and diversions have been put in place.

The mercury dropped to minus 6.4C (43F) in Tyndrum, south-west Scotland, overnight, while most places saw temperatures hovering around freezing or minus 1C (30F).

But those hoping for a white Christmas this year could find themselves disappointed, as milder weather looks set to return through next week.

Met Office forecaster Greg Dewhurst said: “We’ve had a bit of rain falling on frozen ground in some places, which can lead to ice forming first thing this morning.

“For those out Christmas shopping, it could be a bit of a tricky start.

“There’s another cold night to come, and Sunday into Monday – perhaps even Monday into Tuesday too – but eventually we will see some milder conditions with temperatures reaching double figures.”

East Anglia could remain slightly chillier than elsewhere next week, only reaching about 7C (44F), but the rest of the UK could climb to about 10C or 11C (51F).

Over the festive period, the north looks set for a wetter and windier outlook, while the south will see more settled weather, long-range forecasts show.

Mr Dewhurst added: “It’s still a little bit too early to say, but generally it looks like a milder, breezy and wet theme.

“There are hints that there could be a few colder bits coming through – but nothing like what we’ve seen.”