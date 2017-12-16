Cheaper to ski in Europe this winter for many UK visitors, research finds

Two-thirds of European ski resorts will be cheaper for UK visitors this winter compared with last year, according to new research.

Analysis of 16 popular destinations found the biggest price falls are in Switzerland, where lower resort costs have combined with a strengthening of the pound against the Swiss franc.

This has made Saas-Fee 10% cheaper than last year, while Wengen prices are down 5%.

The figures, compiled for Post Office Travel Money in partnership with Crystal Ski Holidays, are based on the cost of ski passes, equipment hire, ski schools, food and drink.

French resorts will also enjoy lower prices this winter, with Les Deux Alpes down 8.4%, Morzine down 7.1% and Serre Chevalier down 5.6%.

UK skiers should head to eastern Europe for the best value, with Bulgaria’s Bansko the cheapest resort.

Visitors will pay just £230 for six days’ ski and boot hire, while lunch on the slopes will set them back just £13.

Andrew Brown of Post Office Travel Money said: “Last year’s fall in the value of sterling resulted in far higher costs for families in many European resorts so it is good to be able to report that the position has now stabilised.

“Just how much better off families will be depends on the ski resort they choose and the costs they expect to incur.

“When you are budgeting for children as well as yourself, price variations between resorts can be significant.

“Choosing a cheaper resort could save hundreds of pounds so we advise families to do some homework and book a resort to fit their budget.”