Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal date for special day

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding is to take place on Saturday May 19, Kensington Palace has announced.

The pair, whose engagement was confirmed last month, are tying the knot at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

American actress Ms Markle is set to appear at church with the Windsors at Sandringham on Christmas Day.

His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales and Ms. Meghan Markle will marry on 19th May 2018.



Today's announcement follows earlier confirmation of the month of the wedding and its location at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.

The wedding falls on the day of the 2018 FA Cup Final.

As President of the Football Association, Harry’s older brother the Duke of Cambridge usually attends the high-profile match and presents the trophy.

But this year, William, who is tipped to be Harry’s best man, looks likely to be otherwise engaged with wedding duties.

Harry and Ms Markle have gone against tradition by choosing a Saturday.

Royal weddings usually take place on a weekday. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wed on a Friday and the Queen on a Thursday.

But Harry and his fiancee’s choice avoids the issue of whether the royal celebration should be a bank holiday.

May 19 is also the day in 1536 when Anne Boleyn, second wife of Henry VIII and mother of Queen Elizabeth I, was executed on Tower Green for alleged adultery.

The May wedding will also have been picked to give Kate time to recover after the birth of her third child, which is due in April.