Menu

Advertising

Leicester strip club plan opposed for being too close to Richard III’s grave

UK News | Published:

Jagdeep Narll has sent in an application to the city council to open the sexual entertainment venue in Millstone Lane.

The stone tomb of Richard III in Leicester Cathedral (Joe Giddens/PA)

A bid to open a new strip club is being opposed because it is too near the resting place of a former English monarch.

The proposed site in Leicester city centre is inappropriate due to its close proximity to Richard III’s tomb, a councillor has said.

Jagdeep Narll has sent in an application to the city council to open the sexual entertainment venue in Millstone Lane, Leicester, despite claims it would be a “particularly unsuitable location”.

Labour Councillor Patrick Kitterick, representing the Castle ward, has lodged objections to the application due to a combination of factors.

He said: “There are an increasing number of residents in the area, it’s not a deserted area of town any more and there are a number of nurseries in the area.

“You are only a few hundred metres from the resting place of a former King of England.

“A number of residents in the area have contacted me to make the objection – it just shouldn’t be in an area of family nurseries.”

The matter was due to be considered again on December 19 by the licensing committee but the meeting has been postponed.

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News