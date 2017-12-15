In pictures: Mercedes driver wedges car in basement after crash

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after a Mercedes crashed through railings and ended up wedged in a basement.

(Victoria Jones/PA)

A Scotland Yard spokesman said: “The driver of the car did not require hospital treatment. He was arrested on suspicion of drink-drive offences. He has been taken into custody at a south west London police station.”

The sight of the Mercedes wedged into the basement amazed onlookers streaming out of Lancaster Gate station on Friday, who queued to take photographs of the incident.

The manager of the apartment block said she was glad the driver was unharmed.