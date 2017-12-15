Menu

In pictures: Mercedes driver wedges car in basement after crash

UK News

The manager of the apartment block said she was glad the driver was unharmed.

(Victoria Jones/PA)

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after a Mercedes crashed through railings and ended up wedged in a basement.

(Victoria Jones/PA)

A Scotland Yard spokesman said: “The driver of the car did not require hospital treatment. He was arrested on suspicion of drink-drive offences. He has been taken into custody at a south west London police station.”

(Victoria Jones/PA)

The sight of the Mercedes wedged into the basement amazed onlookers streaming out of Lancaster Gate station on Friday, who queued to take photographs of the incident.

(Victoria Jones/PA)

