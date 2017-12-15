Advertising
In pictures: Harry returns to Sandhurst to inspect officer recruits
The prince was inspected by his grandmother the Queen during his own commissioning in April 2006, and was pictured grinning as she smiled at him.
Prince Harry has returned to Sandhurst to inspect the newest batch of officer recruits, 11 years after graduating from the prestigious military academy.
Harry is representing the Queen at the historic Sovereign’s Parade, handing out awards to four of the top officer cadets passing out.
Ahead of the inspection, Harry attended the commissioning service at the Royal Memorial Chapel. The Sovereign’s Parade takes place at the end of each term for those who have completed the intensive, year-long Commissioning Course.
Harry, who left the Army in 2015, was told 201 commissioning officers would pass out at the parade ground in Camberley, Surrey, on Friday. He will present the Sword of Honour, Overseas Sword, Queen’s Medal and International Award.
Sandhurst, where the Army’s officers are trained, has hosted many famous graduates including the Sultan of Brunei, Sir Winston Churchill, fascist Sir Oswald Mosley, James Bond author Ian Fleming and actor David Niven, as well as members of the royal family, including the Duke of Cambridge.
Harry has previously described his decade-long Army career as “epic”, saying that while it had started as a boyhood dream of his it eventually became a way for him to “escape the limelight”.
During his 10 years in the military Harry went on two tours of duty to Afghanistan and qualified as an Apache aircraft commander.
