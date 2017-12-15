In pictures: Harry returns to Sandhurst to inspect officer recruits

Prince Harry has returned to Sandhurst to inspect the newest batch of officer recruits, 11 years after graduating from the prestigious military academy.

Prince Harry is today representing Her Majesty The Queen as the Reviewing Officer at the Sovereign’s Parade. The Sovereign’s Parade marks the passing out from Sandhurst of Officer Cadets who have competed the Commissioning Course. pic.twitter.com/5v6ZFSApz9 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 15, 2017

Harry is representing the Queen at the historic Sovereign’s Parade, handing out awards to four of the top officer cadets passing out.

Prince Harry arrives at the Royal Military Academy. (Steve Parsons/PA)

Ahead of the inspection, Harry attended the commissioning service at the Royal Memorial Chapel. The Sovereign’s Parade takes place at the end of each term for those who have completed the intensive, year-long Commissioning Course.

(Steve Parsons/PA)

Harry, who left the Army in 2015, was told 201 commissioning officers would pass out at the parade ground in Camberley, Surrey, on Friday. He will present the Sword of Honour, Overseas Sword, Queen’s Medal and International Award.

(Steve Parsons/PA)

The prince was inspected by his grandmother the Queen during his own commissioning in April 2006, and was pictured grinning as she smiled at him.

(Steve Parsons/PA)

Sandhurst, where the Army’s officers are trained, has hosted many famous graduates including the Sultan of Brunei, Sir Winston Churchill, fascist Sir Oswald Mosley, James Bond author Ian Fleming and actor David Niven, as well as members of the royal family, including the Duke of Cambridge.

HRH was commissioned as an Army officer in April 2006. The Queen, accompanied by The Duke of Edinburgh, took the salute at the Sovereign’s Parade at Sandhurst. The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall and The Duke of Cambridge also attended the Parade. pic.twitter.com/m5ozneIWnr — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 15, 2017

Harry has previously described his decade-long Army career as “epic”, saying that while it had started as a boyhood dream of his it eventually became a way for him to “escape the limelight”.

During his 10 years in the military Harry went on two tours of duty to Afghanistan and qualified as an Apache aircraft commander.