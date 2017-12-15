Fire crews winch horse out of swimming pool amid snowy weather

A hapless horse which fell into a swimming pool in snowy conditions has been winched to safety by fire crews.

Video posted on Twitter by West Midlands Fire Service showed the sedated animal remaining calm as it was placed in a harness and lifted out of the pool off Castlehill Road, Walsall Wood, shortly before 11am on Thursday.

Crews from Birmingham’s Woodgate Valley fire station and nearby Aldridge were sent to the scene at 8.50am after the horse was spotted in the water.

“The horse remained calm throughout. Crews emptied the entire contents of the pool and then a vet sedated the horse to enable it to be lifted to a safe location.

“The vet then checked the horse’s well-being.”

In a Twitter post on the @WestMidsFire account, the brigade posted: “We’re not horsing around… this really happened! Extricated safely, and a vet confirmed it was in a stable condition. What a mare!”